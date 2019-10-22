Passenger vehicles, bike exports pick up

Home Business

As domestic PV sales fell in the first half of the fiscal, shipments rose 4.4%

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

While domestic buyers are humming and hawing about new vehicle purchases, the export of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles (PV) from India has picked up, albeit at a moderate pace. During April-September this financial year, PV exports grew 4.38 per cent to 365,282 units as against 349,951 units in the same period of FY 2018-19. Two-wheeler exports grew 4.10 per cent to 17,93,957 units in the first half of the current fiscal, as compared to 17,23,280 units last fiscal.

During April-September FY20, total domestic auto sales fell over 17 per cent, with PV sales falling 23.56 per cent to 2,23,317 units due to a decline in economic activities, rise in ownership costs and difficulties in availing easy finance.

The growth in export of two-wheelers was entirely led by the motorcycle segment, as the shipment of scooters and mopeds declined in double-digit figures during the period.  Motorcycle shipments, courtesy to Bajaj Auto, rose by 6.81 per cent at 15,85,338 units, against 14,84,252 units a year ago.

Pune-based Bajaj Auto, which exports nearly 40 per cent of its total production to over 70 countries, shipped 9,34,58 units during April-September this year, up 7.5 per cent from the same period last fiscal. TVS Motor Company (up 6.24 per cent) and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (down 23.09 per cent) followed, exporting 3,43,337 and 1,74,469 units respectively.

Japanese two-wheeler makers Yamaha Motor and Suzuki Motorcycle registered 21.38 per cent and 35.61 per cent export growth respectively.

In the PV segment, car shipments grew 5.61 per cent to 286,495 units, while utility vehicle exports saw a marginal rise at 77,397 units. Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor was the biggest exporter during the period, followed by Ford India and Maruti Suzuki India.

Hyundai exported 1,03,300 units to overseas markets during the period, up 19.26 per cent from last fiscal. Verna, Grand i10, Creta and Xcent continue to remain in the list of top exported four-wheelers from India. Some of the other top exported four-wheelers are Ford EcoSport, Nissan Sunny, Chevy Beat, Ford Figo and VW Vento.

Export of commercial vehicles, however, declined by 41.58 per cent during the six month period to 30,564 units. Three-wheeler exports also fell 11.59 per cent to 256,403 units during April-September FY20.

Silver lining

PVs that are not doing well in India score better in the export market

In the PV segment, Hyundai exported 103,300 units to overseas markets during the April-September period, up 19.26% from same period last fiscal

Nissan exported 6,680 units of Sunny, while only 53 units were sold in the domestic market. Other top exported models were Chevrolet Beat, Ford Figoand VW Vento

Bajaj Auto led the segment with shipments of 9,34,581 units, up 7.5 per cent from same period last fiscal

