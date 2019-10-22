Home Business

TVS Motor announces four-rider squad for Dakar Rally at MotoSoul 2019 in Goa

The event will be held annually, and will serve as a platform for the company to establish a strong connect with Apache Owners Group and performance motorcycle enthusiasts.

In its bid to appear more premium and closer to racing enthusiasts, Chennai-based automobile major TVS Motor Company recently held TVS MotoSoul 2019, its first ever motorcycle festival, in Goa. The event will be held annually, and will serve as a platform for the company to establish a strong connect with Apache Owners Group and performance motorcycle enthusiasts.

The two-day MotoSoul 2019 held on October 18-19, hosted over 2,500 enthusiasts. An array of racing and adventure activities were organised, along with interactive sessions involving national and international racing champions and the TVS R&D. According to the company, such an event helps it know the changing needs of the racing community, and helps develop stronger products.

At the event, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team announced their four-rider squad for the Dakar Rally 2020, which is scheduled to take place between January 5 and 17 next year in Saudi Arabia. The team includes Michael Metge (France), Lorenzo Santolino (Spain), Johnny Aubert (France) and Harith Noah (India).

Harith, the youngest of the lot aged 26, will make his debut at the Dakar Rally, considered to be one of the toughest rally-raids in the global motorsports arena. The Dakar Rally will commence from Jeddah and will pass through Riyadh, and culminate at Al Qiddiya.

The company said the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team has had an impressive year with strong performances at all international events in 2019, including Merzouga Rally, Desert Storm and Baja Aragon, and it now wishes a strong finish to this at Dakar. This is the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s sixth consecutive year of participation in the rally.

The company also chose the event to launch its own safety gears and apparels brand, TVS Racing Performance Gear. Customers can purchase the performance gears at select TVS Motor dealerships across the country apart from the official company website.

The TVS Racing Performance Gears section will include helmets, riding jackets, riding pants and riding gloves, among other products. They can be purchased at TVS Motor dealerships or from the company website.

