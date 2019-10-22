Vistara kicks off international sale with tickets from Rs 14,499

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private carrier Vistara on Monday announced its ‘Grand International Sale’, with return fares starting at just Rs 14,499. The sale covers flights to Bangkok, Dubai, and Singapore and is available for all three classes.

The sale starts on October 21, 2019 and will last till 11:59 pm on October 23, 2019. The sale is applicable for travel between October 28, 2019 and March 31, 2020 (both dates included). Seats are limited and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, and the best fares on the most sought-after dates go fast, the company said.

“Travellers visiting India from these international cities can also enjoy fantastic fares, and experience why Vistara is today India’s most sought-after airline for discerning global travellers,” said Sanjiv Kapoor, chief commercial officer, Vistara.

The cheapest fare under the sale is Rs 14,499 for flying in the Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route in the economy class. Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi flight will cost travellers Rs 15,199 (economy class), Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai for Rs 17,999 (economy class) and Delhi-Singapore-Delhi for Rs 18,999 (economy class) in the sale offer.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it will aggressively focus on China and other Southeast Asian nations to boost the airline’s international network.

The firm has launched services to four destinations in China and Vietnam in the last one month alone.

The firm inaugurated operations in China with the Delhi-Chengdu service on September 15. “We are looking at some of the destinations in China where there is less competitive capacity, like Guangzhou and Chengdu...,”said William Boulter, CCO, IndiGo.

Booking details

