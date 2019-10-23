Home Business

Banks to face capital shortfall of Rs 3.5 lakh crore amid NBFC sector crisis

We assume that 30 per cent of banks’ NBFC exposure becomes non-performing.

Published: 23rd October 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BANKS would face a capital shortfall of about Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the wake of the crisis in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector, according to a study by global rating agency Fitch.

“The gap would rise to about $50 billion by fiscal year 2021 (Rs 3.5 lakh crore) under the stress scenario. Banks would also be $10 billion short of the capital required to meet the regulatory minimum of eight per cent that is set to apply from end-March 2020,” according to a stress test conducted by Fitch Ratings.

Increased credit costs and a weaker economic environment would result in significant losses over the next two years, it said. The study estimated that the banking system’s gross NPA ratio would rise to 11.6 per cent by FY2020-21 from 9.3 per cent in FY2018-19.

“The credit profiles of the state-owned banks would come under significant pressure, and the weakest — including those with Viability Ratings in the ‘b’ range — would face heightened solvency risks without capital injections from the government,” according to the stress test. 

The stress test examines the potential impact on banks of liquidity pressures in the NBFC sector developing into widespread failures. 

“We assume that 30 per cent of banks’ NBFC exposure becomes non-performing. We view this as close to a worst-case scenario, but the figure also reflects the proportion of the sector that we believe is characterised by riskier business and financial profiles,” it said.

“We also assume 30 per cent of banks’ property exposure becomes non-performing, due to tight liquidity and weak sales,” it further said.

Meanwhile, the realty sector is particularly reliant on NBFC financing, Fitch Ratings said, adding that these defaults would reverse recent progress that banks have made in reducing their non-performing asset (NPAs) ratios.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banks NBFC
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp