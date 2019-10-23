Gold gains Rs 177 on stronger rupee, firm global trends

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 177 to Rs 38,932 per 10 gram in the national capital on the stronger rupee and firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also gained Rs 290 to Rs 46,560 per kg. In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 46,270 per kg. Gold closed at Rs 38,755 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday.

"Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 177 on the stronger rupee and firm global prices," HDFC Securities, senior analyst - commodities, Tapan Patel said.

The ongoing festival demand may keep gold prices firm with the rise in jewellery consumption, he added.

In the international market, gold was trading up at USD 1,493 per ounce, while silver was also trading in the green at USD 17.57 an ounce.

"International gold prices traded firm, witnessing recovery on global markets uncertainty. The possible delay in Brexit deal and weak US earnings kept gold prices higher during the day," he added.