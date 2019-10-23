Home Business

Indian oil fuels to go greener by next year

The oil major also aims to achieve a blending of ethanol with petrol to 10 per cent that will result in better fuel combustion, thereby reducing the emission, as mandated by the government.

Published: 23rd October 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation. (Photo| PTI)

Indian Oil Corporation. (Photo| PTI)

By Bismah Malik &  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fuels including diesel, petrol would upgrade to Bharat Stage (BS) VI from the current BS-IV stage by 2020, which could reduce the emissions substantially, said D L Pramod, executive director, Indian Oil, Karnataka.

The oil major also aims to achieve a blending of ethanol with petrol to 10 per cent that will result in better fuel combustion, thereby reducing the emission, as mandated by the government.

The IOC plans to comply with the guidelines laid down by the National Green Tribunal on the installation of the vapour recovery systems (VRS). The oil firm said that VRS would be installed at its Bengaluru terminal and all retail outlets in the city selling more than 300 kilolitres of petrol per month.

“The vapours released from the nozzle/underground tanks or coming out during truck filling/unloading would be taken back into storage tanks for a safer and cleaner environment,” Pramod added.

Last year, the Supreme Court passed a directive barring the oil companies from selling BS-IV fuels from April 1, 2020. According to the government norms that were laid down in 2000, the BS are standard stages to be adopted by the oil firms and automakers involved in selling and purchase of fuels. 

BS-IV and BS-VI fuels are mainly distinguished on the basis of their sulfur concentration. Upgradation from BS-IV to BS-VI fuels stage would reduce the sulfur proportion from 50 parts per million (ppm) to 10 ppm.

This can bring down the particulate matter/solid pollutants (PM) emissions from diesel combustion by 80 per cent as well as contain the release of nitrous oxide release from diesel/petrol use by 70 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. The firm said it is already blending ethanol to the extent of 10 per cent to petrol, which helps in better combustion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Oil Bharat Stage
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp