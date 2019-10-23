Home Business

Lakshmi Vilas Bank files complaints against three Facebook accounts for spreading 'fake' news

The bank had unsuccessfully applied to the RBI to merge mortgage lender Indianbulls Housing Finance, which would have given it the required capital.

Published: 23rd October 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South-based private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday said that it has complained against three Facebook accounts for allegedly spreading defamatory posts about its financial position.

The accounts against which the bank, which has been placed under operational restrictions due to capital constraints by the RBI, also include one named 'Priyanka Gandhi - Future of India'.

The bank had unsuccessfully applied to the RBI to merge mortgage lender Indianbulls Housing Finance, which would have given it the required capital.

A complaint has been lodged with the Chennai police with a request to act against the wrongdoers by seeking the help of the cybercrime officials, the bank said, adding it had also received many enquiries from harried depositors after the posts early this month.

One of the fake messages spoke about the closure of its branches and ATMs, it said in the complaint.

The messages have been spread to cause annoyance, inconvenience, insult, injury, criminal intimidation and ill will against the bank, the bank said.

It was not immediately clear whether the FIR has been registered or not. The complaint comes under a similar one lodged by its peer Yes Bank against rumour-mongers.

All these complaints come at a time when the going is getting tougher in the banking with a few lenders like PMC Bank facing restrictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank facebook rumours Indianbulls Housing Finance
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp