Home Business

Bicycle industry urges government to keep sector out of  mega free trade agreement

The import is happening despite the fact that there is a 30 per cent basic customs duty on a bicycle and 20 per cent on bicycle components.

Published: 24th October 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pushkar V)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The domestic bicycle industry on Thursday urged the government to keep the labour-intensive sector out of the purview of the proposed mega free trade agreement RCEP as any cut in customs duty would hit manufacturing.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is being negotiated among 16 countries including the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Ludhiana Handtool Association President S C Ralhan said the presence of China in the grouping is a big concern for domestic bicycle industry as it is already facing problems due to significant increase in imports from the neighbouring country.

"India's bicycle imports from China stood at about Rs 1,600 crore in 2018-19 and this is a big figure given the fact that the sector engages mainly small and micro-units," he said.

The import is happening despite the fact that there is a 30 per cent basic customs duty on a bicycle and 20 per cent on bicycle components.

He alleged that China is also exporting through Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as no import duty is there for these two countries.

"The customs duty is like oxygen for the industry and any cut in the duty will have severe implications. It would lead to unemployment if the government would commit to cut duty in RCEP," Ralhan added.

He said that the industry has taken up the matter with the commerce ministry. Sharing similar views, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association President D S Chawla said that the industry needs support from the government to push its growth and increase job creation.

"We are adopting modern technologies to manufacture high-end bicycles, but we need strong support of the government.

Small and tiny players are involved in the sector and they need hand holding of the government," he said. China mainly exports high-end bicycles in India. As many as 100 components are there in a single unit and India is import-dependent for 15 critical parts including gear.

In 2018-19, production of bicycle stood at 2.2 crore units. India exported about 10 lakh units last fiscal and imported 8 lakh units.

These views assumed significance as some other sections of the Indian industry too have raised concerns over the presence of China in the grouping.

Various sectors, including dairy, metals, electronics, and chemicals, have urged the government to not agree on duty cuts in these segments.

The agreement is expected to be concluded by November and signed in 2020. As many as 28 rounds of talks have been held at chief negotiators level and no more rounds are scheduled now.

India has registered trade deficit in 2018-19 with as many as 11 RCEP member countries including China, South Korea and Australia.

The agreement aims to cover issues related to goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bicycle RCEP Free trade agreement
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp