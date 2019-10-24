Home Business

India needs fresh reforms to be in top 50 nations with ease of doing business: World Bank official

India will face greater competition from other economies in Latin America and Europe to move up the ladder in the ease of doing business report.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

The World Bank building entrance

The World Bank building entrance (File | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India needs a fresh set of "bold reforms" in the next three to four years if it wants to be among the top 50 countries with ease of doing business, a top World Bank official said on Thursday.

The official's remarks came as India jumped 14 places to take the 63rd position on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking.

With the current reform agenda that the bank is watching like Insolvency and Banking Code, enforcing contracts, tax reforms being completed next year or the year after, India can get within the top 50, "may be even in the 40", Simeon Djankov, Director of Development Economics at the World Bank, told PTI in an interview.

ALSO READ: India moves up 14 spots to 63 on World Bank's ease of doing business ranking

India will face greater competition from other economies in Latin America and Europe to move up the ladder in the ease of doing business report.

"But then to improve beyond that you need fresh set of reforms, Djankov said. "India needs to ask, what it can do to from being in the top 50 to the top 25 economies. And for that you need to recharge," he said, adding that the government need to come up with a new set of priorities for the next four years. "I don't think, that exists yet," Djankov said.

The upward movement in the ease of doing report is a result of the reforms undertaken by the Modi Government in its first term.

For declaration that India is open for business you need another set of bold reforms to be announced and implemented in next three-four years for it to be in top 25," said the top World Bank official.

ALSO READ: Sitharaman promises further GST simplification to help India improve business ranking

"It (top 25) is possible, but for a large democracy like India, it's extremely difficult, he said asserting that India needs to set the agenda now and implement it over the next four years.

It is possible for India to get into the top 50 in the ease of doing business report, he said. "To go beyond that, I think, you need to recharge, another declaration and another three-four years" of implementation, he said.

India, he said, was languishing, was stagnating for the first 15 years of doing business. "India was basically doing nothing, Djankov said.

When the Modi government came to power in 2014, it was their declared goal that there will be improvement in the ease of doing business.

As a result, "we have seen doubling" of India's position in the ranking, he said, noting that India has now moved from being among the African countries to those in Latin America and European countries.

"Competition now gets tougher," he said.

To declare that "India is open for business", the country needs at least one more year of tough reforms to be within the top 50 countries.

India has declared itself that it is open for business, but the international community is looking after many many years of languishing interest in improving the business environment.

"So you need at least another year for people to say it is "truly open" for business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Bank India
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp