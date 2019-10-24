Infosys row: Two more bodies, SEC and NFRA, to join probe into whistleblower complaints 

Home Business

On Monday, Infosys informed stock exchanges about anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has asked the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys in the wake of whistleblower complaints, a senior official said on Thursday.

NFRA comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. NFRA is an independent regulator for the auditing profession.

The company has also said that SEC has initiated a probe on the whistleblower complaints that alleged "unethical practices" by top management of the IT major.

"The company has been in touch with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the anonymous whistleblower complaints (anonymous complaints) and has learnt that the SEC has initiated an investigation into this matter. The company will cooperate with the SEC's investigation," Infosys said in a statement.

Markets regulator SEBI too has requested for additional information from the company concerning the complaints, and Infosys will provide the information as per its request, it added.

Shares of Infosys were trading 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 644.65 in morning trade on BSE.

