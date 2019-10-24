Home Business

Payments start-up Twid offers customers one-stop-shop for redeeming reward points 

Twid is a new payment platform that accumulates multiple loyalty and reward points offered by banks, retailers, and any other service provider and enables consumers to access them at one place.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)

By Sunitha Natti 
Express News Service

Consumers are routinely rewarded for spending, but the disparate loyalty and rewards points pose a unique challenge: How can you maximise benefits? Typically, customers either have limited choice to use reward points, or have no knowledge of how to encash them at all. It is to overcome such issues that Amit Koshal co-founded the start-up Twid in June, 2019.

Twid is a new payment platform that accumulates multiple loyalty and reward points offered by banks, retailers, and any other service provider and enables consumers to access them at one place. These points, irrespective of the provider, can be used everywhere or to purchase anything, be it shopping, grocery, cabs, dining, food ordering, flights, etc.

“Generally, users get an opportunity to use reward points at designated stores, and may not be able to redeem things of their choice. Twid’s USP is to convert the reward points, so that they can be used for general purposes. The perplexity of the current reward ecosystem is that we have multiple loyalty programs from banks, brands, airlines etc that we all are part of, but that we rarely keep track of,” said Koshal.

“We solve all these and bring them under Twid, combine them as per their current conversion ratio set by the bank or brand so that it becomes big and then it can be used anywhere and everywhere. So, a shopping brand reward can be used to pay your coffee or dining bill,” he pointed out.

So, how does it work? Twid runs on integrated technology with banks and brands to fetch the user’s current reward balance in real-time. It uses a mobile number and the name of a user to auto-fetch details. Users can also manually feed details of the bank or a brand and update the accumulated reward points. Going forward, Twid hopes to improve seamless payments and engage with merchants and banks to better communicate with consumers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twid Payments start-up
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp