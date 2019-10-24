Home Business

Reserve Bank of India may cut rates in December: Report

The RBI minutes from October policy review underscored the monetary policy committee members' unanimous decision to keep rates lower for as long as necessary, the report by DBS Bank said.

Published: 24th October 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: The Reserve Bank of India may go for rate cuts in December as well as next year as a modest rise in recent inflation is outweighed by downside risks to the central bank's growth estimates, according to a report.

The RBI minutes from October policy review underscored the monetary policy committee members' unanimous decision to keep rates lower for as long as necessary, the report by DBS Bank said.

"In our view, a modest overshoot in recent inflation outruns is outweighed by downside risks to RBI's growth estimates, keeping the door open for rate cuts in December and into 2020," said the bank.

It also observed that the tussle between fiscal worries and a dovish RBI continues to dictate rupee bonds. These concerns are compounded by a weaker run-rate of nominal GDP, pressuring the fiscal math.

As a counter, efforts to expedite receipts from divestment are underway, it noted. Apart from ETFs and IPOs to raise funds, the stake sale pipeline consists of two oil majors, an electricals firm, Air India, minority stakes in commodity names, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India Rate cuts Policy rates
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp