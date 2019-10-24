Home Business

SEBI starts probe into Infosys irregularities

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange sought a response from Infosys for failing to make disclosures about the whistleblower complaint under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated a probe into the alleged financial irregularities by IT major Infosys, involving its chief executive officer Salil Parekh and chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy.

The market regulator has also sought details of the trading data of Infosys shares from the stock exchanges, especially the build-up of derivatives in the company’s stock.

The regulator may also summon the top executives from the management and finance divisions of the company, in the wake of allegations that the CEO and CFO asked the employees to show huge profits for the recent deal wins and suppress costs for good quarterly results.

ALSO READ: BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange sought a response from Infosys for failing to make disclosures about the whistleblower complaint under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

“However, it is observed that Infosys Ltd has not made any disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, w.r.t. receipt of whistleblower complaint mentioned in the announcement. In this regard, the exchange has sought clarification from Infosys Ltd for non-disclosure of the information about the whistleblower complaint,” BSE stated.

The Infosys top management has already gone into a crisis management mode by hiring a law firm, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, to independently investigate the allegations. It has also held consultations with the auditor Erst & Young.

Experts opine that although the current fiasco has made the country’s second-biggest IT services company bleed, its rivals are unlikely to reap any major benefits.

“TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro could temporarily gain out of the troubles at Infosys (for investors who would like to maintain their overall IT sector exposure) but later their stock price will depend on sectoral and micro-trends,” said Deepak Jasani, head, retail research, HDFC Securities.

A letter from an anonymous employees’ group, complaining about “unethical practices” by Parekh and Roy, was sent to the Infosys Board of Directors on September 20 and to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 3.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilakeni in his statement to the bourses on October 22, said the company is looking into the allegations and that both Parekh and Roy have been recused from this matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sebi Infosys
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp