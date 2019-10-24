Home Business

TCIL has an option to buyout 'Thomas Cook' brand: Senior official

He said any decision with regards to the brand will be taken by the board, though buying out Thomas Cook brand "is an attractive decision" as it served the customer for so many years.

Published: 24th October 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

A Thomas Cook plane taxis on the runway at terminal one of Manchester Airport, England. (Photo | AP)

A Thomas Cook plane taxis on the runway at terminal one of Manchester Airport, England. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Thomas Cook India (TCIL) has an option to buy out brand "Thomas Cook" from Thomas Cook UK, which collapsed last month, though the Indo-Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led travel company can retain its name till 2025, a senior official of TCIL said on Thursday.

TCIL is a completely independent entity acquired by the Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings in August 2012 from Thomas Cook UK.

The collapse of Thomas Cook UK has no impact on the India travel and leisure company, Romil Pant, Senior Vice President- Leisure Business Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) said in a press conference here.

"We are looking at both sides (buying out Thomas Cook brand or floating separate brand) closely. There are pros and cons of the decision. Because the branch change is a very big thing. There is an option to buy out the brand. Right now it (the idea) is raw. Because Thomas Cook UK is concerned, it is under liquidation now. We will have to talk to the liquidator," Pant said when asked if the Indian company has any plans to buy Thomas Cook brand name.

He said any decision with regards to the brand will be taken by the board, though buying out Thomas Cook brand "is an attractive decision" as it served the customer for so many years.

"It is a very tempting choice. But the decision will have to be taken by the board," he added. To a query, he said last year the TCIL served over 1.25 lakh international and more than 0.75 lakh Indians including a few neighbouring countries.

Pant said this year they expect about 15-18 per cent growth in terms of a number of travellers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TCIL Thomas cook
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp