Xiaomi sells over five lakh Mi TVs during festive sale

By IANS

BENGALURU: Xiaomi on Thursday announced that it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 5 lakh Mi TVs in 24 days starting September 28.



According to the company, this milestone is achieved across Diwali With Mi on mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline channels. Mi TV is the highest-selling TV on Amazon and Flipkart during the shopping festival. During the same period, Mi TV was also the highest-selling TV across Amazon and Flipkart.



"Our Smart TV business was born in 2018 and it has flourished well in India. In a short span of time of three months since inception, we became the #1 smart TV brand in India and have continued our streak for five consecutive quarters," Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead - MiTV, Xiaomi India said in a statement.



Last month, the company unveiled a new range of Next-Gen smart TVs, along with a water purifier and upgraded smart band in the country.



Mi TV 4X 65-inch has been priced at Rs 54,999. The Mi TV 4X 50-inch will cost Rs 29,999 while the 43-inch Mi TV 4X model will be available for Rs 24,999. The Mi TV 4A 40-inch TV will cost Rs 17,999.



The new Mi TVs features a redesigned version of "PatchWall" based on Android 9 Pie, and have in-built Netflix and Amazon Prime streaming services.



The series is also the first in the world to come with Google's "Data Saver Mode" that allows up to three times more content streaming, data counter for individual apps and an ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an Internet connection.