Home Business

Airtel launches startup accelerator program; acquires stake in Vahan 

'With the advent of its Start-up Accelerator Program, Airtel aims to support the creation of a vibrant start-up ecosystem that contributes to 'Digital India',' the company said in a statement.

Published: 25th October 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

 Telecom major Bharti Airtel (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Friday launched a program to support and accelerate the growth of early-stage Indian tech startups, and said it has acquired a stake in Bengaluru-based startup Vahan.

"With the advent of its Start-up Accelerator Program, Airtel aims to support the creation of a vibrant start-up ecosystem that contributes to 'Digital India'," the company said in a statement.

Airtel's Startup Accelerator will enable early startups to get access to Airtel's online and offline distribution network, deep market understanding and ecosystem of global strategic partners.

Airtel has also developed in-house capabilities around machine learning and artificial intelligence which could be leveraged to aid the growth of startups, the statement said adding startups will also get access to advisory services from Airtel's executive team.

Airtel also announced the induction of Bengaluru-based tech startup Vahan into its Startup Accelerator Program.

"Airtel will acquire a stake in Vahan and partner with them in building significant scale to achieve their vision of enabling jobs for the next billion internet users," the statement added.

Founded in 2016, and backed by YCombinator and Khosla Ventures, Vahan leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence to match job seekers with employers inside messaging apps such as Whatsapp.

"It is focused on finding blue-collar jobs for millions of young Indians in delivery, driving, retail, BFSI, BPO and hospitality sectors with companies such as Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo as clients," the statement said.

"Today, early-stage startups in India have some very exciting ideas but face multiple challenges in scaling up. With Airtel's scale and digital capabilities around distribution and payments, we have the potential to drive the accelerated growth of emerging startups that are solving hard problems," Bharti Airtel Chief Product Officer Adarsh Nair said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Vahan Startup
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp