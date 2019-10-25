Home Business

Audi A6 launched, priced at Rs 54.2 lakhs

The German carmaker has also devised a strategy 2025 for India, which is a six-year programme with customer at the core.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (R) and Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon (L) at the launch of the new Audi A6 in Mumbai on Thursday

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (R) and Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon (L) at the launch of the new Audi A6 in Mumbai on Thursday| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

Indian  cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday launched German carmake’s new generation launched Audi A6. Base price for the model starts from Rs 54.20 lakh. Launching its BSVI engine Audi model in India, head of Audi India Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company and work on the best possible option as dar electric vehicles are concer ned. But didn’t give any deadlines or specific plans. The luxury carmaker also launched ‘myAudi Connect’s App, complimentary as an inaugural offer till December which offers host of features for the first time in India.

"Through these tech-driven, new age solutions we want our customers to experience what the Audi brand truly stands for — ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ — the expression meaning advancement through technology, a trademark line Audi fought for," Dhillon pointed out.

The carmaker has also devised a strategy 2025 for India, which is a six-year programme with customer at the core. Strategy 2025 will look into all aspects of the business such as how many new models should be launched and in what timelines as well as the innovation and technology required.

