Home Business

Don't burst these firecrackers, just eat them this Diwali

Bakers, sweet shops and even private entrepreneurs have come up with a new range of designer snacks and sweets that are healthy and low in calories apart from being attractive.

Published: 25th October 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chocolate crackers. (Photo | Flipkart)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: This Diwali have firecrackers, rockets and "Sutli bombs" that you can eat and not ignite, cash notes that you can give but not preserve and play cards that you can snack on but not play.

Bakers, sweet shops and even private entrepreneurs have come up with a new range of designer snacks and sweets that are healthy and low in calories apart from being attractive.

"We have tried to innovate with our designs this year. The 'sutli bomb', made with white chocolate is filled with toffees and looks amazingly real. In fact, a few of our customers thought that we have started selling firecrackers in our shop too. The 'phuljhari' is also made of chocolate and wrapped in silver foil," said Krishna Ahirwar who makes sweets and bakery items on order.

These edible firecrackers are a favourite with the children and are selling at a premium. The sutli bombs are priced at Rs 85 each and the phuljhari comes at Rs 40 per piece. Some bakers have even come up with cookies that look like counters used in casinos and poker chips. These edible firecrackers are now being used for corporate gifting.

"Instead of gifting the usual 'Kaju katli', we felt that this would be more attractive and also has a longer shelf life," said the head of a communication company.

More than the edible items, it is the attractive packing that is bringing in customers. 'Phuljharis' and rockets are available in designer bottles while cookies are available in stained glass jars. Tiny teddy bears are perched on the packing to attract children. The sellers have also made sure that they cater to the demands of health-conscious customers.

"We have a whole range of goodies made with sugar-free chocolate and even those that have low sugar content. This has been done on the specific request of some customers who are health conscious and/or suffer from diabetes," said Mannu Agarwal who runs a bakery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali Sutli bombs Bakers Sweets
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp