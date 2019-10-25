Home Business

Gold prices rally Rs 220 on Dhanteras

Dhanteras, which is being celebrated in northern and western parts of India on Friday, is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables.

Published: 25th October 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Gold, jewellery

For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Notwithstanding the ongoing economic slowdown, attractive offers and discounts ahead of Diwali seems to have added sheen to the yellow metal with jewellers witnessing robust footfall on the occasion of Dhanteras. 

ALSO READ: On Dhanteras, scam-hit women depositors of PMC bank hold protest in Mumbai

Even as soaring gold prices acts as a headwind, jewellers say they are confident of posting higher volumes during the last quarter amid a boost in buying sentiment and a relatively longer wedding season this year.

“We have seen a 30-40 per cent surge in demand of jewellery ahead of Diwali as compared to the previous months, with lightweight and diamond jewellery being the flavour of the season,” said Suvankar Sen, executive director, Senco Gold and Diamonds. Sales, however, is down 10 per cent year-on-year, which we expect to shore up in coming days, he added.

ALSO READ: Paytm allows its customers to purchase gold jewellery using digital gold

An overall consumer sentiment, underpinned by a life-time high gold prices in rupee terms, has been reported across regions. A gram (22 carat) gold on October 25 last year was Rs 3,269 went on to touch a new high of Rs 3,953 on September 19 and dropped to Rs 3,722 on October 1 but further rose to Rs 3,924 in New Delhi on Friday. Retailers, meanwhile, are wooing customers with deep discounts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold prices gold silver Silver prices Dhanteras
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp