OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

Powered by Android TV, the 55-inch OnePlus TV houses 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup rendering a surreal surround sound experience.

Published: 25th October 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 02:01 PM

Image used for representation

By IANS

BENGALURU: Chinese technology company OnePlus on Friday said it has gained a record Rs 1,500 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) worth of sales during the ongoing Diwali sales across platforms.

Riding on the success of the recently launched products including OnePlus Android TV, the company has emerged as the best-selling premium brand in both smart TV and smartphone categories on Amazon and offline partner stores.

"We are humbled by the degree of enthusiasm our community members and customers across India have shown towards our new products, leading us to achieve these remarkable results," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

OnePlus TV has also witnessed commendable sales across both online and offline platforms.

Powered by Android TV, the 55-inch OnePlus TV houses 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup rendering a surreal surround sound experience.

Starting at Rs 69,900, the OnePlus TV is currently available online at Amazon.in, and across Reliance Digital stores in the offline segment.

Starting Saturday, customers can have an additional Rs 3,000 discount on exchange of any older devices for purchase of OnePlus smartphones on Amazon until mid-November.

Customers looking to buy OnePlus TV can avail Rs 4,000 instant cashback on the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 series basic model and Rs 5,000 instant cashback on the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro model.

