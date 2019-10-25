Sundaram-Clayton declares 'non-working' days at Tamil Nadu plants amid automotive slowdown

By PTI

CHENNAI: Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, a leading supplier of aluminium die-cast products on Friday said the company has declared five 'non-working' days a week in its plants across the state, following the slowdown in the automobile sector.

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has announced October 29 to November 2 at its major plants while at the plant in Hosur it will be from October 29 to October 31 due to business slowdown across sectors, the city-based TVS Group company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company had earlier declared non-working days to some of the factories in August. Sundaram-Clayton has four plants in and around Chennai and another facility in the United States.

According to a data from SIAM (the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), passenger vehicles sales dropped by 23.69 per cent in September making it as the 11th consecutive month of decline in vehicle off-take.

In the April-September period this fiscal, total domestic CV sales slumped by 22.95 per cent to 3,75,480 units as against 4,87,319 units in the year-ago period.

Hinduja Group heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland had announced non-working days at its various manufacturing facilities following weak demand in August.

Automaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Hero MotoCorpo also had announced a suspension of production at their facilities in line with market demand.