Home Business

We are no TikTok, our video platform is for kids too: Firework India CEO

According to Sunil Nair, India CEO at Firework, their competition was never with TikTok as the whole philosophy of the two brands is different.

Published: 25th October 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Official website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: If you are one of those parents who are averse to the idea of letting your 13-year-old daughter download TikTok and watch explicit, crass and inappropriate videos, here comes US-based short video-making app Firework that has ensured high-content quality on its platform -- not only giving value to its users but also to the brands who come along.

According to Sunil Nair, India CEO at Firework, their competition was never with TikTok as the whole philosophy of the two brands is different.

"We don't want 300 million users. I'm happy with 50-60 million users who are part of the high-quality content creation. I am here to ensure a platform where I can not only give value to my users but also to the brands with clean storytelling which kids can watch too," Nair told IANS in an interaction.

Based in Redwood City, California, Firework entered India last month. The platform is part of a suite of apps created by Loop Now Technologies, a start-up that focuses on next-generation consumer mobile applications.

Firework allows users to create 30-second videos and with "Reveal" feature, it allows creators to take both horizontal and vertical video in one shot from their mobile device.

"Unlike TikTok, our focus is on urban users and create premium, 30-second storytelling products which people can watch with families and gain useful insights on how to make their life better. Content moderation is our topmost priority and this happens real-time with a right combination of the machine-human interface at our US facility," Nair informed, adding that no explicit or vulgar content will be allowed to traverse their platform.

In India, Firework will focus on working with some of the biggest names in entertainment and other industries. The company has announced its first original short format series titled "Reel, Reveal, Rajeev", based on actor Rajeev Khandelwal's life events, in India.

"The country offers great storytelling opportunity across its length and breadth. The people need customised content and this is what we will focus to deliver on in the coming months. We are working with a couple of big brands and some action will start coming up soon," Nair told IANS.

Firework aims to reach between 3-5 million daily active users in India in the next one year.

"It is a good base for us to start in India and grow steadily. The 30-second window is a sweet spot for the users to tell a perfect short story," said Nair who has held leadership positions in Reliance Jio, Star TV and a successful stint as the COO at Alt Balaji for over four years.

"You can sell Mercedes Benz in a 30-second ad. Thirty seconds is enough for you to tell a crisp story. This is the future of video storytelling," he added.

Indian consumers spend nearly 170 minutes per day on apps and the country in the past has seen over one billion app downloads.

According to Cory Grenier, Chief Revenue Officer, Firework, the platform has over three million registered users across iOS and Android and the Indian market will see them substantially increase that number. The Firework India team currently has four people based out of Mumbai.

"We are building a team and will have maybe about 30 to 40 people over the next couple of months, largely around the content and sales operations," said Nair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TikTok Firework
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp