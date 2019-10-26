BioE inks pact with National Cancer Institute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : BioE Holdings Inc, a subsidiary of Biological E (BE) Ltd signed a license agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the US-based National Institutes of Health for Virus-like Particle (VLP) Polyomavirus vaccine used for the prevention and treatment of BKPolyomavirus (BKV) and JCV associated diseases in organ or kidney transplantation, bone marrow transplantation and Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy.

The technology was developed by Christopher B Buck at NCI engaged in polyomavirus research, which includes evaluation of mechanisms of viral entry into cells to the development of vaccine candidates that elicit virus-neutralizing antibodies. BE has embarked on several initiatives for expansion, including development of generic injectables.