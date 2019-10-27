Home Business

Private equity investments in real estate up 19 per cent to USD 3.8 billion: Report

Investment in the retail segment came down to USD 260 million during January-September 2019 against USD 355 million in the year ago period.

Published: 27th October 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Increase in investments in the commercial segment pushed private equity (PE) investments in the domestic real estate sector by 19 per cent to USD 3.8 billion during January-September 2019, real estate services firm Anarock said. PE investments were over USD 3.2 billion in the year ago period. Commercial real estate received close to USD 3 billion funds in the first nine months of 2019 against USD 2.1 billion in the corresponding period previous year. 

Residential segment, which continues to face slowdown and lower demand, also witnessed increased investment. The segment received USD 295 million funding this year against USD 210 million last year, witnessing a rise of 40 per cent. 

Investment in the retail segment came down to USD 260 million during January-September 2019 against USD 355 million in the year ago period, while logistics and warehousing recorded 27 per cent decline in total PE inflows in 2019 at USD 200 million against USD 275 million earlier. Among cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed maximum inflows at USD 1.59 billion till September, up three per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Bengaluru witnessed 17 per cent rise from USD 420 million to about USD 490 million till September.

