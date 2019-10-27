Home Business

Sensex rallies 192 points as Samvat 2076 gets off to auspicious start

The 30-share index, after opening on a firm footing at 39,397.37, inched up to 39,402.23 as investors accumulated select auto, IT and bank stocks.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE

Sensex pared some gains on profit-booking and finally ended at 39,250.20, up 192.14 points, or 0.49 per cent. (Photo | Twitter/ ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BSE benchmark Sensex rose 192 points to end at 39,250 on Sunday as investors built up fresh positions in the special Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2076.

The 30-share index, after opening on a firm footing at 39,397.37, inched up to 39,402.23 as investors accumulated select auto, IT and bank stocks.

It pared some gains on profit-booking and finally ended at 39,250.20, up 192.14 points, or 0.49 per cent.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 43.25 points, or 0.37 per cent, to finish at 11,627.15.

In the Sensex kitty, prominent gainers were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, M&M, Vedanta, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, spurting up to 16.54 per cent.

However, losers included Maruti, Bharti Airtel, TCS and HCL Tech, which lost up to 0.78 per cent.

Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their new books on the first session of Samvat 2076.

Barring telecom and consumer durables, all BSE sectoral indices finished in the green, led by industrials, auto, basic materials and capital goods.

A similar trend was seen in the broader markets as well, with investors snapping up stocks available at attractive levels.

The BSE small-cap index jumped 1.20 per cent and the mid-cap gauge gained 0.69 per cent.

Domestic markets conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Diwali every year to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year, called 'Vikram Samvat'.

In the previous Samvat 2075, the BSE Sensex gained 4,066.15 points or 11.62 per cent, while the Nifty soared 1,053.90 points or 10 per cent.

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on Monday (October 28) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 435.42 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought to the tune of Rs 440.16 crore, as per provisional data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp