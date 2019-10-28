Home Business

Stock market shut on account of Diwali Balipratipada

On Sunday evening, equity benchmark indices closed nearly half a per cent higher during the one-hour special trading session known as Muhurat trading.

Published: 28th October 2019

By ANI

MUMBAI: Equity markets remained closed for trading on Monday due on account of Diwali Balipratipada, which is the fourth day of Diwali festival.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, were closed. There was no trading activity on forex and commodity futures markets as well.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will resume trading on Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, equity benchmark indices closed nearly half a per cent higher during the one-hour special trading session known as Muhurat trading, marking the beginning of traditional Hindu accounting year Vikram Samvat.

The BSE S&P Sensex was up by 192 points at 39,250 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 44 points to 11,628. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto up by 1.37 per cent.

Several investors have ruled out a market rally in Samvat 2076 on the back of domestic and global headwinds which could keep markets volatile through the year.

