Home Business

Airtel delays results as it seeks 'support' from government over Rs 42,000 crore statutory levies

It was scheduled to announce earnings for July-September quarter on Tuesday but in a notice to the stock exchanges, it said the same is now being deferred till November 14.

Published: 29th October 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

An employee works at a billing counter inside a Bharti Airtel store in New Delhi. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has deferred the release of its second-quarter earnings report till November 14 as it sought clarity and "support" from the government on Rs 42,000-crore statutory dues it owes to the exchequer following the Supreme Court judgment.

It was scheduled to announce earnings for July-September quarter on Tuesday but in a notice to the stock exchanges, it said the same is now being deferred till November 14.

"The company is approaching the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to seek clarity on the total amounts involved and request for their support to deal with this adverse outcome," it said in the notice.

ALSO READ: Airtel defers September quarter results till November 14 citing adjusted gross revenue issue

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and other telecom operators may have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.

42 lakh crore following the Supreme Court order last week that sent shock waves through an industry already grappling with billions of dollars in debt and an intense tariff war to retain customers.

The top court had upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

According to the DoT's calculations, Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore after including licence fees and spectrum usage charges, while Vodafone-Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore.

Jio may have to pay around Rs 14 crore. Though the matter had been in courts for over a decade, the companies had not made any provisions for potential liability in its books of accounts and in absence of which it is now knocking on government doors for relief.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel shares drop nearly 5 per cent as company defers September quarter results

"The management of the company recommended to the board of directors that the agenda item related to the approval of audited financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30, 2019, which was to be a part of the board meeting today (Tuesday) be deferred till November 14, 2019 on account of the fact that more clarity is needed on the AGR matter arising out of recent judgement of Hon'ble Supreme Court," Bharti Airtel said in the notice to the stock exchanges.

Its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and his brother Rajan Mittal had met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on Monday.

"The board of directors, in its meeting held today (Tuesday), has accepted the management's recommendation and deferred the agenda item relating to the approval of the said financial results till Thursday, November 14, 2019. All other agenda items shall be taken up by the Board in the meeting to be resumed today in the ordinary course," it added. Initially, telecom service providers (TSPs) had to pay a fixed license fee.

The government in 1999 offered a new package, known as 'migration package', giving an option to the licencees to migrate from fixed licence fee to revenue sharing fee with a principle of 'pay as you earn'.

This was accepted by the operators unconditionally. Licence fee and interest till the date of migration i.e. July 31, 1999, was paid by them and no dues were waived off.

The 'revenue sharing' regime was so designed that the central government becomes a partner or sharer of 'gross revenue of the company'.

An annual licence fee is payable as a percentage of the AGR. The licence fee initially was 15 per cent of the AGR and progressively reduced to 8 per cent in 2013 and many saw it as an extremely beneficial regime for telcos.

However, AGR calculations became a point of dispute with some in the government feeling that funds due to the exchequer were being diverted to create new businesses within and outside the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel Results Airtel quarterly results
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp