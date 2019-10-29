Aston Martin set to roll out first motorcycle with Brough Superior

By Express News Service

Luxury sports carmaker Aston Martin has recently partnered with another British firm Brough Superior to enter the two-wheeler space.

The new partnership between the two, Aston Martin said in a release, will showcase the integration of “beautiful design and exquisite engineering” in strictly limited edition motorcycles.

This will be the first time when the iconic Aston Martin wings will appear on a motorcycle.

The first motorcycle produced by this new partnership will be revealed at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy on November 5 this year.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Brough Superior has given us the chance to bring our own unique views on how beauty and engineering can combine to create a highly emotive piece of vehicle design. We’re excited about the end result and can’t wait to see the reaction the motorcycle receives,” Aston Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Mark Reichman said.