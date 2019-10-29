Home Business

Aston Martin set to roll out first motorcycle with Brough Superior

The first motorcycle produced by this new partnership will be revealed at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy on November 5 this year.

Published: 29th October 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Luxury sports carmaker Aston Martin's logo.

Luxury sports carmaker Aston Martin's logo.

By Express News Service

Luxury sports carmaker Aston Martin has recently partnered with another British firm Brough Superior to enter the two-wheeler space.

The new partnership between the two, Aston Martin said in a release, will showcase the integration of “beautiful design and exquisite engineering” in strictly limited edition motorcycles.

This will be the first time when the iconic Aston Martin wings will appear on a motorcycle.

The first motorcycle produced by this new partnership will be revealed at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy on November 5 this year.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Brough Superior has given us the chance to bring our own unique views on how beauty and engineering can combine to create a highly emotive piece of vehicle design. We’re excited about the end result and can’t wait to see the reaction the motorcycle receives,” Aston Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Mark Reichman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aston Martin Brough Superior
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp