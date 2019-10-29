Home Business

IndiGo orders 300 jets worth $33 billion from Airbus

IndiGo’s fleet of A320neo family aircraft has grown into the world’s largest, with 97 A320neo aircraft operating alongside 128 A320ceos. 

Published: 29th October 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 300 A320neo Family aircraft, worth at least $33 billion, making one of Airbus’ largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator.  

The order comes two days after India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation instructed IndiGo to change Pratt & Whitney (P&W) powered engines on 16 of its Airbus A320neos, following three separate cases of engine shutdown.

The latest order by India’s largest airline comprises a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft. This will take IndiGo’s total number of A320neo family aircraft orders to 730. 

IndiGo said that the choice of engine manufacturer for this order will be made at a later date. “The fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability. The choice of engine manufacturer for this order will be made at a later date,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, chief of aircraft acquisition and financing officer at IndiGo. 

It is to be noted that IndiGo in June had announced it would order jet engines worth $20 billion from CFM International to power 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft operated by it.

“We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making IndiGo the world’s biggest customer for the A320neo family,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive officer. 

IndiGo’s fleet of A320neo family aircraft has grown into the world’s largest, with 97 A320neo aircraft operating alongside 128 A320ceos. 

ALSO READ | Spicejet to buy 100 Airbus planes to expand fleet after Boeing 737 Max fallout

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo InterGlobe Aviation Boeing Airbus A320neo Family aircraft Pratt & Whitney
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp