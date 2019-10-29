Home Business

Mukesh Ambani says slowdown in India temporary, reforms undertaken to reverse trend

The government has taken a string of policy measures over the past couple of months to shore up the economy and revive credit.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RIYADH: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said the slowdown in the Indian economy is temporary and the recent measures taken by the government will help reverse the trend in the coming quarters.

Speaking at Saudi Arabia's annual investment forum, also known as 'Davos in the desert', he said the reforms undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since August will bear fruits in the next few quarters.

"Yes, there has been a slight slowdown (in the Indian economy). But my own view is that it is temporary," he said at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference here.

"All the reform measures that have been taken in the last few months will see the outcome and I am quite sure that in coming quarter this will reverse," he said.

Indian economy, which till recently was hailed as the fastest-growing major economy, has seen growth rate decline in each of the past five quarters, falling to 5 per cent in April-June 2019 from 8 per cent recorded a year earlier.

This is the lowest growth outturn since 2013 and has largely been attributed to the slowdown in investment that has now broadened into consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households and weak job creation.

The government has taken a string of policy measures over the past couple of months to shore up the economy and revive credit.

The measures include attempts to ease NBFCs' liquidity positions by encouraging banks to purchase high-quality NBFC assets through credit guarantees and additional liquidity.

Also, further capital is being injected into banks and the corporate tax rate was cut to their lowest level.

These measures should gradually improve the flows of credit and nudge up growth, analysts have said.

Ambani, who is in talks with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco to sell one-fifth of his oil-to-chemical business in India for USD 15 billion, said the two countries have almost factors to drive growth - technology, young demography, and leadership.

"Above all, there is a leadership accelerator.

Both the countries are blessed with leadership that is unique in the whole world, at least in today's time," he said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and his son Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Arabia, he said, has seen tremendous transformation in the last 2-3 years.

"For me, this is 1980 vintage China or India of the 1990s where India really took on the world map.

" Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, was speaking at the forum on the topic 'The next decade: How will a new era of economic ambition shape the global economy?' Modi is a keynote speaker at this year's FII, the third annual conference.

Ambani had in August announced that Saudi Aramco has agreed to take a 20 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' refining and petrochemicals business, as the world's largest crude oil exporter deepens its ties with India, the fastest-growing energy consumer.

The deal, which values the business at USD 75 billion including debt, is supposed to close the first half of 2020 and would be one of the largest foreign investments in India.

As part of the deal, Aramco will provide Reliance's refinery business with about 500,000 barrels of oil a day, double the size Ambani firm currently buys from the OPEC kingpin.

Last month, the government announced a reduction in the base corporation tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent as part of stimulus measures to revive slowing economic growth.

The tax cuts rates were aimed at bringing India closer to peers throughout Asia and support the business environment and competitiveness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Indian economy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp