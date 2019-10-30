Home Business

Competition Commission orders probe against GoIbibo-MakeMyTrip, OYO

FHRAI alleged that MMT and Oyo have entered into confidential commercial agreements wherein MMT has agreed to give preferential treatment to Oyo on its platform.

Published: 30th October 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in a latest anti-trust order, said that prima facie, there exists a case for investigation against online travel agencies Go-MMT (GoIbibo-MakeMyTrip) and hospitality firm Oyo.  

The CCI has directed the Directorate General to carry out a detailed investigation in the matter and submit a report to it within 150 days.

“The commission is of the view that there exists a prima facie case for investigation against Go-MMT and OYO for alleged violation of the provisions of Section 3(4) of the Competition Act 2002. Further, a prima facie case for investigation under Section 4 of the Act is made out against Go-MMT, as elucidated in the earlier parts of this order,” it said.

The CCI order was based on a complaint filed by industry body Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) against Oyo and Go-MMT for alleged predatory pricing, anti-competitive agreements, deep discounting and excessive commissions.

FHRAI alleged that MMT and Oyo have entered into confidential commercial agreements wherein MMT has agreed to give preferential treatment to Oyo on its platform, leading to a denial of market access to rival firms Treebo and Fab Hotels, in contravention of Section 3 and 4 of the Competition Act 2002.

While an MMT spokesperson told TNIE that they would co-operate with CCI and demonstrate that the allegations are unfounded, Oyo spokesperson said they are thankful for CCI’s recognition that OYO is a hotel chain and “for dismissing certain prima facie allegations regarding price parity, predatory pricing, exorbitant commissions, etc.”

The FHRAI has also alleged that the commission charged by MMT at times turns out to be around 22-40 per cent (from standalone hotels), which is grossly disproportionate and is in violation of norms.
CCI in its observation said since MMT-Go has been prima facie found to be in a dominant position.

“Though at this stage information on the cost structure of Go-MMT, hotels and the prices charged by hotels and discounts offered by Go-MMT is not available with the commission, this issue may need to be investigated,” CCI said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCI Competition Commission of India Oyo Goibibo MakeMyTrip
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp