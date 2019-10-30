Home Business

Wipro to set up innovation hub in Virginia

The leading business process outsourcing and IT services company in India has already employed 500 professionals across Virginia state, of which 420 are from Richmond area.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro announced that it would set up an engineering and innovation centre at Richmond, Virginia, US, to facilitate innovation for local star-ups and clients and also create 200 additional jobs by 2021. The leading business process outsourcing and IT services company in India has already employed 500 professionals across Virginia state, of which 420 are from Richmond area.

The 10,000 square foot facility will focus on solutions across cybersecurity, cloud, digital and DevOps. It will also host customised visits, workshops on design thinking and innovation, and projects featuring collaboration of across different industries, it added.

Wipro will also tie-up with local start-ups to share expertise and domain-focused use cases that can be scaled for the enterprise. “We deeply value Virginia’s reputation for innovation, commerce, academic excellence, and world-class engineering talent and are excited to further invest and expand our operations here,” said Angan Guha, senior VP and global head, BFSI, Wipro Limited.

