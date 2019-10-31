Home Business

Sensex extends gains for 5th session; Yes Bank zooms 24 per cent

A massive spike foreign fund inflows and hopes that the government will rejig taxes on equity investors too boosted investor sentiment, traders said.

Published: 31st October 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, bse, nse, nifty, shares

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending its gains for the fifth straight session, market benchmark BSE Sensex ended 77 points higher at 40,129 on Thursday on the back of a rally in IT and banking stocks.

After touching a fresh lifetime high of 40,392.22 (intra-day), the 30-share index settled 77.18 points or 0.19 per cent, higher at 40,129.05.

The broader NSE Nifty too advanced 33.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 11,877.45. Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring 24.03 per cent, after the lender said it had received a binding offer for USD 1.2 billion (approximately Rs 8,500 crore) funding from an overseas investor.

SBI, Infosys, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and HDFC too rallied up to 7.69 per cent. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, M&M and ICICI Bank fell up to 2.09 per cent.

According to Gaurav Dua, Senior VP, Head - Capital Market Strategy and Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, Sensex hit its record intra-day high on the back of positive factors including decent Q2 results, boost to consumer demand in the festive season and policy push by the government to support the economy.

A massive spike foreign fund inflows and hopes that the government will rejig taxes on equity investors too boosted investor sentiment, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors pumped in a net Rs 7,192.42 crore into the capital market on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 185.87 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

The US Federal Reserve's decision to cut its benchmark interest rate for the third straight time also buoyed market mood.

However, benchmark indices turned volatile in the last hour of the session as October futures and options contracts expired, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note amid, while Shanghai closed in the red. Exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to 71.02 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.13 per cent to USD 60.16 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp