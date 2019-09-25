Home Business

This Diwali, finance your big purchases with a hassle-free personal loan

Diwali is undoubtedly one of the biggest festivals of the year, and even if you don’t celebrate every other festival with pomp and vigour, come Diwali, you’re sure to want to pull out all the stops.

Diwali is undoubtedly one of the biggest festivals of the year, and even if you don’t celebrate every other festival with pomp and vigour, come Diwali, you’re sure to want to pull out all the stops. From hiring cleaners to deepclean your entire home and upgrading your home appliances to shopping for clothes, jewellery and gifts for yourself and your immediate family, there’s a lot to get done before Diwaliknocks on your door. Additionally, you may also consider hosting guests and throwing get-togethers, all of which require substantial planning and finance.

One way in which you can make your Diwali celebrations bigger and brighter this year is by applying for a personal loan. This collateral-free solution gives you all the financial aid you need to celebrate Diwali in style. A Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, for instance, is perfectly suited to shopping for last-minute gifts, carrying out a home renovation and hosting a spectacular Diwali bash.

To understand how this loan makes grand Diwali celebrations a reality, read on.

Get a high loan amount to cover all your needs

Come Diwali, you may consider sprucing up your home for the onset of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar. The good news is that whether it’s painting the interiors and exteriors of your home, replacing the flooring or adding a garage and terrace garden, this personal loan offers you a sum of up to Rs.25 lakh. This means that you can take care of every task on your to-do list without having to take on multiple loans.

Borrow and repay affordably, without dampening the festive sprit!

When you choose Bajaj Finserv, personal loan interest rates are low, which means that you don’t have to take on undue financial stress when it comes to repayment. Moreover, you have a tenor of up to 60 months, so you can repay the loan comfortably. As a result, you can focus on the festivities without the worry of repayment acting as a dampener.

Get funds instantly and turn last-minute plans into reality

Another excellent feature that makes this personal loan ideal for festive preparations is that it is available in a flash. So whether you’ve decided to buy new laptops and smartphones for your family, or to take them on an international getaway during the Diwali holidays, even if your plans are last minute, you can make use of the loan to execute them. Simple personal loan eligibility criteria ensure that you can qualify for the loan easily, and online application allows you to apply for financing in just a few minutes.In fact, Bajaj Finserv offers pre-approved loans that can be availed in minutes, followed by disbursal within 24 hours.

Use funds flexibly while keeping your outgo to a minimum

When you’re renovating your home or making big changes such as replacing all your kitchen appliances, it’s possible that your expenditure is scattered and unpredictable to a certain extent. Bajaj Finserv allows you to address such expenses without breaking the bank through its Flexi Loan facility, which allows you to pay only interest as EMIs for the initial duration of the loan. With this, not only are you able to lower instalments by up to 45%, but you can also enjoy the festival season wholeheartedly, without worrying about repayment bogging down your finances.

Now that you know how to use finance from a personal loan to take your Diwali celebrations a notch higher, note that the quickest and simplest way to secure financing via this loan is to check your pre-approved offer. By entering just a few details, you can get speedy personal loanfinancing via a customised deal.

