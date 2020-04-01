STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

All branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India start functioning as PNB branches

The merger will create the second largest nationalized bank of the country - both in terms of business and branch network.

Published: 01st April 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

PNB_fraud

Punjab National Bank (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab National bank on Wednesday said all nation-wide branches of United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce has started functioning as PNB branches.

The amalgamation of Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce has come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The merger will create the second largest nationalized bank of the country - both in terms of business and branch network.

The synergy from the amalgamation will create a globally competitive, next generation bank, PNB 2.0, the bank said in a release and added that all customers, including depositors, will be treated as PNB customers. PNB 2.0 will be offering specified inter-operable services through all branches and all platforms including Mobile and Internet Banking, it added.

The amalgamated bank will have a wider geographical reach through 11,000 plus branches, more than 13,000 ATMs, one lakh employees and a business mix of over Rs 18 lakh crore.

"The bigger geographical footprint will help us serve our customers more effectively and efficiently," said S S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank.

The lender said it has appointed 'Bank Sathi' at all branches/zones/head office (of all three banks) that will address customer concerns and assist them in choosing the right products and services.

 It will also smoothen the customer transition, it added. A robust risk governance mechanism has been set up to mitigate risks and make the banking experience secure and safe, PNB noted.

Meanwhile, PNB has unveiled a new logo following the merger of United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with it. The new logo will bear distinct signages of all the three public sector lenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United Bank of India Oriental Bank of Commerce PNB
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp