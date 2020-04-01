STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economic slowdown impacts March GST revenue collection

In February, the finance ministry had cut its GST collection target downwards to Rs 11.26 lakh crore for fiscal 2019-20 from Rs 12.17 lakh crore.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The economic slowdown and the spread of COVID-19 related lockdowns took their toll on Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in March, with the figure slipping below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark at Rs 97,597 crore. GST collections in February had stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore and finance ministry officials say that the fall in collections is due to the dip in overall domestic demand.

However, despite the dip, in the April-March period of FY20, gross GST collection grew by 3.8 per cent to Rs 12.2 lakh crore compared to the previous year, official data showed, exceeding the revised target set by the government in February. The finance ministry had cut its GST collection target downwards to Rs 11.26 lakh crore for fiscal 2019-20 from Rs 12.17 lakh crore.

Of the total Rs 97,597 crore collected, the central GST (CGST) collections stood at Rs 19,183 crore, state GST at Rs 25,601 crore, integrated GST at Rs 44,508 crore and cess collections at Rs 8,306 crore (including Rs 841 crore collected on imports), the finance ministry said.

“The government has settled Rs 19,718 crore to CGST and Rs 14,915 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also apportioned unsettled balance IGST of Rs 6,000 crore on ad-hoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between centre and States/UTs, “ the statement said. The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to March 31, 2020 is 76.5 lakh, it added.

Experts claim that the larger impact of the COVID-19 outbreak will be visible from April onwards. “The GST collections not witnessing a significant dip this month is encouraging, especially with the numbers expected to reduce in coming months,” said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner at EY.

GST collection target cut

In February, the finance ministry had cut its GST collection target downwards to Rs 11.26 lakh crore for fiscal 2019-20 from Rs 12.17 lakh crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST Finance ministry
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp