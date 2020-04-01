Economic slowdown impacts March GST revenue collection

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The economic slowdown and the spread of COVID-19 related lockdowns took their toll on Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in March, with the figure slipping below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark at Rs 97,597 crore. GST collections in February had stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore and finance ministry officials say that the fall in collections is due to the dip in overall domestic demand.

However, despite the dip, in the April-March period of FY20, gross GST collection grew by 3.8 per cent to Rs 12.2 lakh crore compared to the previous year, official data showed, exceeding the revised target set by the government in February. The finance ministry had cut its GST collection target downwards to Rs 11.26 lakh crore for fiscal 2019-20 from Rs 12.17 lakh crore.

Of the total Rs 97,597 crore collected, the central GST (CGST) collections stood at Rs 19,183 crore, state GST at Rs 25,601 crore, integrated GST at Rs 44,508 crore and cess collections at Rs 8,306 crore (including Rs 841 crore collected on imports), the finance ministry said.

“The government has settled Rs 19,718 crore to CGST and Rs 14,915 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also apportioned unsettled balance IGST of Rs 6,000 crore on ad-hoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between centre and States/UTs, “ the statement said. The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to March 31, 2020 is 76.5 lakh, it added.

Experts claim that the larger impact of the COVID-19 outbreak will be visible from April onwards. “The GST collections not witnessing a significant dip this month is encouraging, especially with the numbers expected to reduce in coming months,” said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner at EY.

GST collection target cut

In February, the finance ministry had cut its GST collection target downwards to Rs 11.26 lakh crore for fiscal 2019-20 from Rs 12.17 lakh crore