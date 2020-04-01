STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electronics, phone makers extend warranties for customers amid COVID-19 lockdown

OnePlus phone users, whose warranty on devices ends between March 1 to May 30, can avail extended warranty for their devices until May 31 as well.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Electronics and mobile handset companies including Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and others have extended warranties on their products to cushion customers, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has extended the standard warranty across its product portfolio till May 31, 2020 for all products whose warranty would have expired between March 20 and April 30, 2020.

Oppo is also following a similar extended timeline, and has initiated an online repair service that help customers with basic troubleshooting and software related issues.

Xiaomi, in response to an emailed query, said the company has received a few queries regarding the warranty period during the lockdown.

"we will ensure that we serve their requirements as soon as the situation enables us to," a Xiaomi spokesperson said.

realme has extended warranty till May 31 as well, and has allowed replacement period for additional 30 days for customers who bought devices between March 15-April 30.

Detel -- whose product line up includes TVs, featurephones and accessories -- has announced a 60 days warranty extension on its complete range of products whose warranty expires between March 20 and May 20, 2020.

"In order to ensure that customer is at peace during COVID-19 lockdown period, we have decided to provide 60 days extended warranty on all our products.

We have also set up our support staff to attend customer queries through online and telephonic channels," Yogesh Bhatia, Founder of Detel said in a statement.

Customers can avail the offer for products purchased from authorised offline and online platforms, the statement added.

Home-grown mobile maker Lava has announced a warranty extension on all its smartphones and feature phones for 60 days.

The extension is applicable on Lava devices whose warranty expires between March 15 and May 15.

Lava has also consituted a special team of service managers to personally call and message those customers who had given their handsets for repair but could not collect it before lockdown was imposed.

TECNO India said it has implemented a two-month warranty extension policy.

"This is valid for all TECNO smartphones whose warranty expires during the period between March 20 to May 31 will be automatically extended for 2 months," it said adding that customers can check warranty status at any point through an app.

Tecno further said that it has put systems in place that enables support staff to attend to customer queries through online and telephonic channels.

Infinix India has extends the policy for warranty for next two months. It said users can visit the Carlcare app on their Infinix devices to check the status of their warranty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to try halt the spread of coronavirus, shortly after which the Centre said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.

As on Wednesday, the pandemic had claimed 38 lives in the country and number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,637 in India.

