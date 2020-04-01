STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ICC seeks 30-day window after coronavirus lockdown ends to meet obligations like tax filing, loan payments

Solar and wind manufacturing industries, where the production will be impacted as the factories have shut down, need to be given time for recovery and this period is to be treated as zero period.

Published: 01st April 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

In order to fix such confusions, the Income-Tax Department has launched an e-calculator.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Wednesday sought government support for the energy sector in view of low demand, saying the power segment players should be given 30 days time after coronavirus lockdown is over to meet various obligations like tax filing, loan payment, etc.

In a statement, the ICC expressed concerns over the power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms which stand at Rs 88,311 crore in January 2020, saying it is a clear reflection of stress in the sector.

It said that the NLDC (National Load Dispatch Centre) data showed, the peak power demand met has come down by about 46 GW since March 20, which would further aggravate the ailing electricity generators.

The ICC feels the slump in power demand is unlikely to improve drastically till end of next month.

Besides, the government has asked the power generators to continue supplying power even if they don't pay for next three months.

Moreover, the penalty on late payment has been removed till June 30.

In these circumstances, there would be pressure on power generating firms to ensure uninterrupted power supply 24X7, it noted.

The chamber has recommended that a window for the period of lock down and 30 days from the date of relaxation needs to be treated as force majeure and following categories to be covered under this period-tenders, loan repayment, tax filing, performance of various obligations by the developers/ contractors, achievement of schedules.

Solar and wind manufacturing industries, where the production will be impacted as the factories have shut down, need to be given time for recovery and this period is to be treated as zero period, it added.

The ICC suggested that wherever the energy sector can contribute in the critical care equipment like ventilators hospital equipment, etc, a special relief package can be given to the companies to meet the accelerated demand.

Capital grants can be sanctioned immediately.

Lock down for the specific batteries, DC motor blower and controller manufactures can be lifted for their workforce to fight this war like situation, it added.

The chamber also suggested freight subsidy and expeditious booking by rail, road and air for those in the energy sector engaged in the essential services and medical supplies.

It said, "Bulk consumers like industries and commercial establishments may face a financial crunch in making timely payments of their electricity dues.

This could be facilitated through overdraft/ loan facilities to them to make timely payments for electricity consumption.

" The ICC also said that there is a need for assured supply of fuel, oil, coal and other commodities essential to their functioning and commercial operations.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Chamber of Commerce coronavirus lockdown tax filing loan payment
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp