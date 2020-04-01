Maruti Suzuki reports 47 per cent drop in March sales

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported a 47 per cent decline in sales at 83,792 units in March.

The company had sold 1,58,076 units in March last year, MSI said in a statement. Domestic sales declined by 46.4 per cent at 79,080 units last month as against 1,47,613 units in March 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 15,988 units as compared to 16,826 units in the same month last year, down 5 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models, such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, fell 50.9 per cent at 40,519 units as against 82,532 cars in March last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,863 units as compared to 3,672 units earlier. Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined by 53.4 per cent to 11,904 units as compared to 25,563 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports last month were down by 55 per cent at 4,712 units as against 10,463 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.