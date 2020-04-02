STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: FMCG to liquor makers, all pitch in to make hand sanitisers

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs had recently directed state governments to grant licences to distilleries and sugar companies to manufacture hand sanitisers to prevent shortage.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hand sanitisers, sanitisers, coronavirus, hand hygiene

According to All India Distillers' Association, around 150 distilleries are manufacturing hand sanitisers across states in India. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The soaring demand for hand sanitisers following the coronavirus pandemic has made several companies -- from FMCG players such as Patanjali, Emami, Raymond Consumer Care and Dabur to liquor makers like Radico Khaitan and Diageo -- to venture into manufacturing of the disinfectant.

Recently, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had directed state governments to grant licences to distilleries and sugar companies to manufacture hand sanitisers to prevent shortage.

Besides, the ministry had also directed deodorant makers to either manufacture or bottle hand sanitisers made by sugar companies and distilleries, which lack capabilities to pack in small units consumed in the market.

Raymond Consumer Care, the FMCG arm of the Raymond Group, which sells personal grooming items such as deodorant and perfume under Park Avenue brand, plans to manufacture hand sanitiser and is awaiting clearances from the government.

"At Raymond Consumer Care, we intend to make a positive contribution to India's fight against COVID-19.

We are committed to creating innovative products that resonate with the needs of our consumers and we have currently developed an effective hand sanitiser," said Raymond Consumer Care spokesperson.

"The commercial production of hand sanitiser is currently awaiting the government approval and it is our endeavour to make the same available across the country through our expansive distribution network," he added.

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, which also forayed into the hand sanitiser manufacturing last week, claimed it is selling the item at below the price capped by the government.

"We have already sent one million units into the market and would soon produce over one crore units to battle the spread of Covid-19," said Patanajali Ayurved spokesperson S K Tijarawala.

Last month, the government capped the maximum retail price of hand sanitiser at Rs 100 per 200 ml bottle till June 30 this year following a sharp rise in prices of this product owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami, which owns 'HE' brand of deodorants, also has plans to start manufacturing hand sanitisers.

"We confirm that we are getting into production of hand sanitiser," said an Emami spokesperson without specifying details.

Earlier, diversified conglomerate ITC, which owns popular personal hygiene brand Savlon, had announced to manufacture hand sanitiser segment at its perfume manufacturing facility at Manpura in Himachal Pradesh.

"Addressing a larger national requirement during the Coronavirus pandemic, ITC has repurposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture Savlon Hand Sanitisers.

This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour," said ITC Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, Sameer Satpathy.

Stressing on the need to venture into manufacturing of hand sanitisers, Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Home & Personal Care Rajeev John said, "In today's world, where consumers are facing increasing health hazards due to the emergence of new viruses and pandemics, there is a growing need for getting instant and on-the-go protection.

" Like the FMCG firms, liquor manufactures such as Radico Khaitan and Diageo have started manufacturing hand sanitizers.

According to All India Distillers' Association (AIDA), around 150 distilleries are manufacturing hand sanitisers across states in India.

"In states like UP alone 29 distilleries are producing hand sanitisers.

The number of such distilleries is growing every day," said AIDA Director General V N Raina.

When asked about the quantity produced by the distilleries, he said, "Some distilleries have supplied over one lakh litres in three days' time only.

All over India, they must be producing over 4 to 5 lakh litres.

" He, however, since distilleries do not have packing facilities for small units such as 50 ml or 100 ml they are taking help of other industries.

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan, which has started manufacturing hand sanitisers from its Rampur distillery in Uttar Pradesh and other plants in southern India, has provided the first batch of hand sanitisers to primary health care authorities and hospitals in a number of states.

Branded as "Radico 8PM Extra Strong Hand Sanitiser", it is available at markets in bulk and small units as well.

"Radico Khaitan decided to expand the use of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) at the company's mother distillery in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh and at other bottling plants in different parts of the country in this time of distress," said Radico Khaitan Chief Operating Officer Amar Sinha.

Before the coronavirus outbreak hand sanitiser was considered to be a very niche segment and its distribution was limited to key metro cities where it was consumed by high income groups and hospitals.

It was produced by only a handful of FMCG companies such as HUL, RB, ITC, Himalaya Drug Company and Godrej Consumers etc but the pandemic has changed the scenario.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus covid 19 lckdown hand sanitisers FMCG liquor makers
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp