STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Banks, NBFCs to see increase in stressed assets in FY21, says ICRA

It expects GDP growth to slow to 2 per cent during financial year 2020-21 from estimates of 4.4 per cent in 2019-20.

Published: 02nd April 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Banks and non-bank lenders are likely to see a spike in their stressed assets in the current fiscal as slower economic activity amid the coronavirus pandemic may affect debt servicing capabilities of borrowers, says a report.

The spike in reported non-perfoming assets (NPAs) would be reflected over the next few quarters, rating agency Icra said.

It expects GDP growth to slow to 2 per cent during financial year 2020-21 from estimates of 4.4 per cent in 2019-20.

"The asset quality pressure for banks and non-banks (NBFCs) is expected to increase in FY21, notwithstanding the three-month moratorium provided by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) to borrowers on their loan repayments," the rating group head (financial sector ratings) Karthik Srinivasan told reporters through a webinar.

He said the actual increase in the quantum of NPAs for banks and NBFCs will be known after some more days.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a relief package for retail borrowers and businesses by announcing a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

"We expect the asset quality stress is likely to reflect with a lag of 1-2 quarters post the removal of the moratorium and the stress will vary across segments," he said.

In case of banks, he said, NPA generation will increase as compared to an earlier expectation of moderation in bad loans.

"Credit costs to remain elevated and recoveries will get pushed back for banks," he added.

The gross slippage rate for state-owned banks is likely to be 4.5-5 per cent and the provision coverage ratio (PCR) may decline to 57-60 per cent, the rating agency said.

"The solvency profile of PSBs will weaken to 53-57 per cent from current level of 51 per cent," Srinivasan said.

Private sector banks are likely to see gross slippage rate of 4-5 per cent and a fall in PCR to 60-62 per cent in the current fiscal.

As businesses are affected by lockdown and slowdown in economic activity, NBFCs are expected to adopt a cautious approach towards fresh business and focus on shoring up liquidity, he said.

"Moderation in asset quality and higher provisioning requirements for stage 1 and 2 assets will drive up credit costs of NBFCs which is likely to increase by 50-100 per cent over the next few quarters," he said.

NPAs for NBFCs are likely to increase by 50-100 per cent from current levels, over the next few quarters, depending on asset class.

"We expect non-banks will further increase their focus on funding from bank borrowings in the near-term, which may push up the credit growth of banks," Srinivasan said.

The rating agency said amid funding challenges, higher on-balance sheet liquidity and uncertainty on asset quality, private lending institutions are likely to remain cautious on fresh disbursements, whereas the public sector banks (PSBs) may be constrained by their capital position and merger induced bottlenecks.

With a low credit growth, likely rise in credit costs and drag of excess liquidity, it expects the profitability (RoA) of financial sector entities to be adversely affected by 50-90 basis points during FY21.

With the recent cut in policy rates by RBI and small savings rates by the government, it is expected that the banks will cut their one-year deposit rates by around 50-70 bps during FY21, Icra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NBFC Coronavirus COVID19 NPA Stressed assets Banks GDP
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp