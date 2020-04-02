STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India pledges Rs 1 crore for setting up coronavirus treatment facility

The company further said it is also producing reusable face shields within the Chakan factory which will distributed amongst healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients.

Published: 02nd April 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wear Hazmat suit at Lok Nayak Jayprakash Hospital as a precaution in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

New Delhi: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 1 crore towards setting up dedicated 1,100 beds facility for treating coronavirus patients with Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

The contribution is made towards essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients fighting COVID-19, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) said in a statement.

Besides, the company will donate over 35,000 sanitisers to Sassoon General Hospital (Pune), Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (Mumbai) and Government Hospital (Aurangabad) and distribute over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region, it added.

The company further said it is also producing reusable face shields within the Chakan factory which will distributed amongst healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients.

It has obtained the approval from Dean of Maharashtra state government-run Sassoon General Hospital Dr Ajay Chandanwale.

"The face masks produced by SAVWIPL have been certified by the team for indoor and outdoor use, will be used in ICU while doing procedures and for COVID-19 OPD consultation.

The transparent sheet that forms the shield, can be sanitized after 6-8 hours before reuse," it said.

The company is also lending support to Annamitra Foundation which will be distributing 50,000 food packets to the needy people in and around Aurangabad till the lockdown is lifted.

It is also looking at utilising its global supply chain capabilities to organise essential medical supplies that India needs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the company added.

"Our parent company, SKODA AUTO a.s. in collaboration with the Czech Technical University, Prague, has developed and producing reusable FFP3 respirators for hospitals using 3D printers," it said.

The Volkswagen Group, of which the company is a part of, is organizing medical materials including face masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles and protective clothing  which is to be made available to medical personnel providing emergency treatment and care.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Skoda Auto Volkswagen COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp