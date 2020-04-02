STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Uber to deliver household essentials to consumers, ties up with Bigbasket

E-commerce companies have been struggling to deliver orders after the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus came into effect from March 25.

Published: 02nd April 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus- groceries

Locals in Chennai queue up to stock up on groceries. (Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing platform Uber will now deliver household essentials to customers and has partnered with bigbasket for the service amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown.

Uber, which is in discussions with other supermarkets and pharmacies for offering similar delivery services, said two-wheelers (UberMoto) and four-wheelers (UberGo and UberXL) and network of driver-partners will help support delivery of essential supplies safely to consumers' doorsteps.

"This last-mile delivery service provides multiple wins.

It supports authorities in containing COVID-19, delivers essential supplies in a timely manner to customers and creates earning opportunities for drivers.

We will not charge any commission for our efforts," Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh told PTI.

He added that the partnership with grocery delivery platform bigbasket is the first in this direction.

With the implementation of the 21-day lockdown, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to commute.

With no cabs being allowed to ply, driver-partners of ride-hailing apps have been left with no source of income.

Uber said its association with bigbasket will comply with all hygiene and traffic regulations.

The new service will enable bigbasket to serve customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida.

The e-passes required by the delivery partners as well as their training will be handled by bigbasket.

"The ongoing pan-India lockdown has led to a disruption in the supply of essential goods, primarily led by a shortage of personnel and delivery vehicles.

We are very happy to partner with Uber India for this initiative and we will be utilising a portion of their huge fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to help with our deliveries to fulfill customer orders," bigbasket National Process Head-Last Mile Lalita Aggarwal said.

All drivers associated with this service have been provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and specialised safety training.

E-commerce companies have been struggling to deliver orders after the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus came into effect from March 25.

Even though the government allowed delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platform, players have complained of their delivery staff being hassled by police.

With local authorities shutting down warehouses and stopping trucks from crossing state borders, e-commerce players have seen their operations getting disrupted.

Another challenge facing the industry is the availability of limited staff for warehouses and logistics.

While these companies have gradually resumed services across various cities they operate in, it will still be a few days before they can clear the pending orders, according to industry watchers.

Many of these firms have even stopped taking fresh orders to clear the pending orders.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown Uber Bigbasket groceries
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp