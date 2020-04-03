STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Bigbasket to hire 10,000 people for warehouses, delivery

She added that the pressure is being felt across all cities with the challenges being higher in tier I cities.

Published: 03rd April 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Big basket

For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online grocery platform bigbasket is looking at hiring 10,000 people for its warehouses and last-mile delivery to clear pending orders quickly and meet the spike in orders on account of the nationwide lockdown.

"We are looking to hire 10,000 people for our warehouses and last-mile delivery. This hiring will happen across all 26 cities that we are present in," bigbasket Vice President-Human Resources Tanuja Tewari told PTI.

She added that the pressure is being felt across all cities with the challenges being higher in tier I cities.

E-commerce companies have been struggling to deliver orders after the 21-day lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, came into effect from March 25.

Even though the government has allowed delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms, players have complained of their delivery staff being hassled by police.

With local authorities shutting down warehouses and stopping trucks from crossing state borders, e-commerce players have seen their operations getting disrupted.

The companies have resumed operations and working to complete pending orders. Some companies are giving people the option to cancel their orders, and are also delaying taking fresh orders to ensure the pending orders get delivered.

Another challenge facing the industry is the availability of limited staff for warehouses and logistics.

Tewari said currently, there is a shortfall of 50 per cent staff in the company's warehouses and delivery team.

The company has started taking orders in all the cities but due to capacity constraints the slots are getting filled very quickly, she added. In a tweet, bigbasket said it is operating at about 40 per cent of its planned capacity.

"We are operational across all our cities with limited slot capacities except Kochi and Indore. We were operating at 10 per cent of our capacity on March 25 and as of yesterday (April 2), we are operating at 40 per cent of capacity planned," it said.

The company also has permits/passes from government authorities to ensure that its employees have safe passage for their work.

It is also providing attractive salary and benefits package including health insurance to help staff at this difficult time.

On Thursday, bigbasket partnered with ride-hailing platform Uber to deliver household essentials to customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Grofers Online grocery platform Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp