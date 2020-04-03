Hero MotoCorp falls nearly 6 per cent after March sales data

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday fell nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales for March.

The scrip declined 5.74 per cent to Rs 1,544.90 at the BSE. On the NSE, it dropped 5.88 per cent to Rs 1,543.15.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units for March. The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.