Issues faced by e-commerce players during lockdown being resolved: DPIIT

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has held several meetings with e-commerce players to resolve their issues which they have been facing due to the lockdown , and now there is an improvement everyday, a top government official said on Friday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that with lot of follow-ups on their issues, relaxations were given to them by the Home Ministry.

"We had meetings with them, most of their issues are being resolved. E-commerce position is much better now than what was there on day one of the lockdown. Everyday you are seeing improvement," he told PTI.

E-commerce representatives had shared the problems faced by them in movement of essential goods by delivery boys due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said the government was committed to ensuring that essential goods reach the people in the most convenient and safest manner.

Traders and e-commerce companies have raised concerns over delivery boys being beaten up in various states while they were doing their duty.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the DPIIT Secretary too have held detailed meetings with traders and e-commerce firms on the matter.

DPIIT has set up a control room for real-time monitoring of the status of transportation and delivery of essential commodities amid the lockdown in the country.

It is also monitoring difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period from March 25 to April 14.