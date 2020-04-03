Novartis calls off asset sale deal with Aurobindo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major setback, Aurobindo Pharma has scrapped the $900 million asset acquisition plan with Sandoz Inc, a subsidiary of Novartis AG, citing regulatory delays.

In September 2018, Aurobindo signed a pact with Sandoz to buy out the latter’s generic oral solids and dermatology business, which also unwittingly includes hydroxychloroquine, an older malaria drug that Novartis Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan touted as a potential Covid-19 drug.

The deal also included three manufacturing units in the US, and some 300-odd products.Both the firms mutually terminated the deal as the approval from the US Federal Trade Commission couldn’t be obtained within the set timelines, Aurobindo said in a filing.

The move comes after repeated rollovers of the deal in the past, anticipating the regulatory nod. For Aurobindo, this was the largest acquisition yet and would have helped the generics maker double its US revenue.

Meanwhile, Hydroxychloroquine has been subject of intense attention after US President Donald Trump touted it as a potential miracle cure against Covid-19.

However, there’s no scientific data on its efficacy to cure the virus infection. Interestingly, Novartis is donating 130 million hydroxychloroquine doses pledging its fight against the epidemic, though the European Union has so far said there is no proof it works.