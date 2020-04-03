STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zoom CEO apologises for privacy, security concerns marring video meetings

Slammed for the lack of users' privacy and security by the FBI and cybersecurity experts, reports claimed this week that the video conferencing app Zoom is also prone to hacking.

Published: 03rd April 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

SAN JOSE: Video meeting app Zooms Founder and CEO Eric Yuan has apologized for the privacy and security issues or "Zoom-bombing" being reported in his app that has seen a surge in usage globally as people work from home during lockdowns.

Slammed for the lack of users' privacy and security by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and cybersecurity experts, reports claimed this week that the video conferencing app Zoom is also prone to hacking.

"We recognize that we have fallen short of the community's - and our own - privacy and security expectations. For that, I am deeply sorry, and I want to share what we are doing about it," said Yuan in a blog post.

The CEO said that over the next 90 days, the company is committed to dedicating the resources needed to better identify, address, and fix issues proactively to "maintain your trust".

This includes enacting a feature freeze, effectively immediately, "and shifting all our engineering resources to focus on our biggest trust, safety, and privacy issues".

"We will conduct a comprehensive review with third-party experts and representative users to understand and ensure the security of all of our new consumer use cases and prepare a transparency report that details information related to requests for data, records, or content," said Yuan.

ALSO READ: Zoom app vulnerable to cyber attacks, says CERT-India; issues advisory

His plans come after a California man filed a lawsuit against Zoom, alleging the company illegally sold user data to Facebook.

"We took action to remove the Facebook SDK in our iOS client and have reconfigured it to prevent it from collecting unnecessary device information from our users," informed Yuaon, adding that the company would enhance its current bug bounty programme.

"Starting next week, I will host a weekly webinar on Wednesdays at 10am PT to provide privacy and security updates to our community," said the Zoom CEO.

As of December last year, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, conducted on Zoom was approximately 10 million.

In March this year, it reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid.

"We have been working around the clock to ensure that all of our users - new and old, large and small - can stay in touch and operational," said Yuan.

As businesses, schools and colleges and millions of SMBs use video conferencing tool Zoom during the work-from-home scenario, the FBI warned people about porn material being popped up during the video meetings.

The Boston branch of the law enforcement agency said it has received multiple reports of Zoom conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zoom security Zoom app safety Zoom app
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp