STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus epidemic prompts India Inc realign their businesses

A month ago, one wouldn’t have envisioned Mahindras and Tatas manufacturing ventilators, Uber delivering groceries and United Spirits selling groceries.

Published: 04th April 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A month ago, one wouldn’t have envisioned Mahindras and Tatas manufacturing ventilators, Uber delivering groceries and United Spirits selling groceries. But it’s all possible now; with the coronavirus epidemic prompting India Inc realign their businesses. The crisis has also given rise to interesting tie-ups such as auto makers partnering with med-tech firms, tech majors handholding MSMEs, and FMCGs delivering essentials through online platforms.

While health and essential commodities, and online education are making a footprint in the new quarantined world, sectors such as hospitality, travel, non-essential retail and auto are seeking bailout packages to stay afloat.

Going with demand trends, ITC Foods has said it will deliver wheat and spices through Domino’s app, Zomato has expanded its portfolio to groceries, Paytm has brought hotels onboard to accommodate healthcare workers; and now, Covid insurance is being sold on tele-consulting platforms.

Global tech giants such as Microsoft, Cisco and IBM are aggressively marketing their solutions to individuals, enterprises and governments to not only fight the pandemic, but also to ensure zero disruption to their routine exercises.

“Now more than ever, as many of us work remotely, we are acutely aware of all the different ways life can interrupt work and work interrupt life. It’s never been more important to stay connected, and be on top of the things for that matter,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice-president, Window and Devices Group at Microsoft.

Cisco has begun selling its advanced tech solutions to small businesses struggling to streamline supply chains amidst a strict lockdown. “Small businesses are the bedrock of India’s economy. In this dynamic macroeconomic environment, Cisco is committed to helping these businesses stay safe while ensuring business continuity by giving them access to top-notch, easy-to-use technology solutions,” said Panish PK, managing director, SMB, Cisco India and SAARC.

IBM is pushing its Artificial Intelligence-enabled Watson Assistant in India’s health industry in partnership with government and health agencies.

IT Industry body NASSCOM has brought together a host of bigwigs and start-ups to curate solutions for problems emerging from the pandemic situation. This taskforce includes firms such as Infosys, Wipro, Intel and various start-ups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uber Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp