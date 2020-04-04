STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Opting for 3-month moratorium? Beware! You will end up repaying more

That's why, SBI like all other banks is advising customers to repay loans if they are in a position to honor their loan obligations.

Published: 04th April 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

All Indian banks have extended a 3-month moratorium on term loans to ease customers' financial burden. 

On the face of it, it appears that delaying EMIs for 3 months simply means your outstanding loan tenure will extend by another 3 months, right? Wrong. 

In reality, even if you opt for the deferral in EMIs, banks will continue to charge interest on the total outstanding loan, which will prove costly for customers and in some cases like home loans, the tenure gets extended much more than 3 months. The impact will be severe on credit card customers as interest is calculated on a daily basis once the due date lapses. 

ALSO READ: Major PSU banks pass on three-month EMI moratorium to borrowers

This harsh truth is confirmed by none other than SBI.  For instance, if you defer EMIs for a home loan of Rs 30 lakhs with a remaining maturity of 15 years, the net additional interest would be approximately Rs 2.34 lakhs. It means, deferring payments for 3 months will extend your loan tenure by eight months unless of course you pre-close it earlier. 

That's why, SBI like all other banks is advising customers to repay loans if they are in a position to honor their loan obligations.

However, some banks are informing customers that the extension of loan tenure will be equivalent to the number of months they opt for EMI deferrals. 

ALSO READ: Indian Banks Association answers all the questions you may have

According to HDFC Bank, it won't ask for any EMI Payment until May, 31 from customers, and the loan tenure will get extended by the corresponding period for which the moratorium has been availed. "For example, if customer has paid the EMI for the month of Mar’2020 and has opted for moratorium for April & May’2020, then the loan tenure will get extended by 2 months," it said. 

But here's the catch. HDFC clearly mentions that interest will continue to accrue on the principal outstanding for the period of the moratorium at the contracted rate of the loan. It means, customers have to shell out higher EMIs with added interest when routine payments begin, which then keeps extended the loan tenure to 2 or 3 months as per the customer's option.   

Which is why, HDFC in its missive to customers is offering an unsolicited advise to continue paying if they have adequate funds to avoid extra interest charges and tenure extension. "Such interest will be collected by extending the original tenor of the loan accordingly," it added.

The costs get even more expensive for credit card dues and loans taken on credit cards, simply because of the steep interest rates.  

Credit card interest is what's charged when you don’t pay your dues. It works as a daily rate calculated by dividing your annual percentage rate by 365, and then multiplying your current balance by the daily rate. 

"Kindly note, that the EMI moratorium is a deferment of payment and not a waiver of interest. Customer is required to pay the minimum amount due or total outstanding along with accrued interest charges on the due date after 31st May 2020," HDFC added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SBI Coronavirus COVID19 moratorium EMI Banks
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp